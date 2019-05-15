John L. Higgins Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

