iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

EIS opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

