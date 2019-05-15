Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 652,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,773.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $229,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/iridian-asset-management-llc-ct-takes-position-in-axsome-therapeutics-inc-axsm.html.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.