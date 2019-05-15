Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 517.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,068. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/invesco-sp-500-high-beta-etf-sphb-shares-bought-by-foresight-wealth-management-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.