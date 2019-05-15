Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives C$14.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.89. 166,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.20. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

InterRentREIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i)Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii)expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

