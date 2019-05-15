Internap (INAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 14530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 201,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,915,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 595,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

