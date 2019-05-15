Intermolecular (IMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of IMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 112,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,042. Intermolecular has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Ii L.P. Redpoint sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil S. Subin sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,909,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Intermolecular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for the evaluation and development of engineered thin-film materials for next-generation technology products. It offers platform and multi-disciplinary development team for the research and development of advanced materials in the semiconductor, displays, and glass and coatings industries.

