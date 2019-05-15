InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $63.96 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

