Insider Selling: KB Home (KBH) CAO Sells 68,147 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 758,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.56 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,436.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

