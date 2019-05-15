Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) SVP Sells 19,999 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $372,981.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 303,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.05.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/insider-selling-codexis-inc-cdxs-svp-sells-19999-shares-of-stock.html.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.