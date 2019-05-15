Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) SVP Sells 19,999 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $372,981.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 303,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Codexis by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 184.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/insider-selling-codexis-inc-cdxs-svp-sells-19999-shares-of-stock.html.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.