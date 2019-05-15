Insider Buying: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) Director Buys 13,958 Shares of Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) Director Jonathon Fite acquired 13,958 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $11,026.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,235.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathon Fite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Jonathon Fite acquired 2,968 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,226.00.

TAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,950. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.17.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

