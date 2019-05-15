TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 70,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $55,208.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,476,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,434.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 23,549 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $17,661.75.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Buys 70,780 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/insider-buying-transatlantic-petroleum-ltd-tat-ceo-buys-70780-shares-of-stock.html.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.