Insider Buying: Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Director Purchases 800,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone purchased 800,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $9,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QRTEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 5,461,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,095. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 21.6% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,816,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

