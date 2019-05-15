Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Innospec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Innospec to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 4,289 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $345,307.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,030 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $591,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,702,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

