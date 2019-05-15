Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.62 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ink has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $4.43 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00323898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00849747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, CoinEgg, LBank, Exrates, ZB.COM, Exmo, EXX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

