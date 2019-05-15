IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $224,752,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,924 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,948,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,692 shares of company stock valued at $24,652,559 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.39.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

