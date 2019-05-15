IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 480,091 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15,617.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480,091 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,391.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,358.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 892,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,094,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,633,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $16.28.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

