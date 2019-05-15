ImmunoGen (IMGN) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 285,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,979. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.12.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $285,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 344,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $4,900,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

