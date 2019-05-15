Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $31,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,758,000 after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,116,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,949,000 after acquiring an additional 606,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,151. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.0616 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

