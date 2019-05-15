Head to Head Survey: Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) versus Sprint (S)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Braves Group Series C and Sprint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprint 1 4 1 0 2.00

Sprint has a consensus price target of $5.39, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Sprint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprint is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Sprint -5.78% 0.21% 0.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Sprint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.42 $3.97 million $0.10 269.40 Sprint $33.60 billion 0.71 -$1.94 billion $0.01 595.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprint. Liberty Braves Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprint beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells handsets, tablets, and hotspots. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, which comprises domestic and international data communications using various protocols, including multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

