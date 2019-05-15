HCP, Inc. (HCP) Holdings Cut by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,024 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 137,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. TheStreet cut shares of HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

