Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 215,000 Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Parsley Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 112,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 over the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 54,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,106. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

