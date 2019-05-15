Harsco Co. (HSC) SVP Sells $235,120.08 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HSC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.50. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/harsco-co-hsc-svp-sells-235120-08-in-stock.html.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.