GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group makes up 0.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 target price for the company.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

