Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,453.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,570 shares in the company, valued at $814,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,197 shares of company stock worth $359,873. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,521. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

