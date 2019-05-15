Graniteshares Gold Trust (BAR) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 1,329.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,222.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 236,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 218,227 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,503,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

