Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-shares-bought-by-heritage-wealth-advisors.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.