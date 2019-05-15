Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,199 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

