Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,339 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 4.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Splunk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Splunk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $134.63. 358,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,218. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $852,239.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,356,719.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/glynn-capital-management-llc-has-21-60-million-stake-in-splunk-inc-splk.html.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.