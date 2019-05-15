Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GMRE. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Global Medical REIT Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. sold 5,945 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

