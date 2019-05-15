General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $49,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. TheStreet raised General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,221.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

