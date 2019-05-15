Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 548 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

