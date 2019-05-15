Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Oceaneering International (OII)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $556,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $338,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $17.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.33 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

