FOX (FOX) & Phoenix New Media (FENG) Head-To-Head Review

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FOX and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 0 0 0 1.00 Phoenix New Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

FOX currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Phoenix New Media has a consensus price target of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 122.91%. Given Phoenix New Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix New Media is more favorable than FOX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOX and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phoenix New Media $200.33 million 1.47 -$9.19 million ($0.13) -31.23

FOX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix New Media.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX N/A N/A N/A Phoenix New Media -9.15% -4.40% -3.22%

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats FOX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

