Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,912,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a PE ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

