Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

FSM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 92,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

