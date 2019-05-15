Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,050 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises approximately 1.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 2,395 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

