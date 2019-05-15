Ford Motor (F) Holdings Raised by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,192 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 743,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,251,384. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

