Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 7,500 Shares

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,400.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00.
FIT stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.79.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
