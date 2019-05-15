First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 298,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

