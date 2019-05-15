Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,316,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,933,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

General Mills stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/financial-sense-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.