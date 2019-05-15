Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 9,371 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,054. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

