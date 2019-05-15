Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

FCAU opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-fcau-announces-dividend-increase-1-30-per-share.html.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.