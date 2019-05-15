F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (FCPT)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Get F&C Commercial Property Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/fc-commercial-property-trust-ltd-plans-dividend-of-gbx-0-50-fcpt.html.

About F&C Commercial Property Trust

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.