Family Firm Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $129.21. 1,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,972. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

