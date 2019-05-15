Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Director Purchases $69,600.00 in Stock

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director John B. Landis acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 301,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,239. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 174.26% and a negative net margin of 1,739.81%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,662 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 568,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 433,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 104,582 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

