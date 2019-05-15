Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP James Overturf Sells 4,562 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $487,267.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,383.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $88,739.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $87,683.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $517,455.19.

On Thursday, February 14th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $87,225.60.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 688,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,037. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.01 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,975,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,367,000 after buying an additional 1,221,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,655,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,127,000 after buying an additional 657,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after buying an additional 571,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

