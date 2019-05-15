Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Position Reduced by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,413 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after buying an additional 1,381,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 52,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after buying an additional 149,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,845,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after buying an additional 149,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 22,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,224. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

