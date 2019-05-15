Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $402,071,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,907,471 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 749,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 725,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 815,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,308,000 after buying an additional 502,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,992,093. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

ITW stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

