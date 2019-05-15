Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,450 Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NAVG opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Navigators Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments.

